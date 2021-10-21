Jeremey Gene Sackett, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremey Gene Sackett, 26, of Farrell, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in his home.

Jeremey was born June 6, 1995, in Sharon, a son of Randy and Sharon (Hudson) Sackett.

He was a 2013 graduate of Hickory High School.

He was employed for many years by Sacketts Thoroughly Clean, Hermitage. More recently, Jeremey worked at Voestalpine Roll Forming, Farrell.

Jeremey attended The Encounter Church, Youngstown, Ohio.

He loved being outdoors and dreamed of visiting every state park. He also liked fishing, especially with his father.

As a giving person, he took pride in helping others but would never ask for help in return. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family and friends and making everyone laugh.

He is survived by his father, Randy Sackett, Hermitage; his mother, Sharon Sackett and her husband Brian O’Neil, Sharon; his maternal grandfather, Harold Hudson, Midway Park, North Carolina; four sisters, Kim Sackett and her significant other Stephen Gibson, Jr., Sharon, Annamarie “Anna” Daniels and her husband Tyler, Transfer, Corinne Allen and her husband Christian, Sharon and Christa Fair, also of Sharon and eight nieces and nephews, Illyssa and Clarissa Martin, Marissa Daniels, Aurielle Gibson, Aiden and Leia Allen, Abby and Koda Hughs and Aa’Mari Martin.

Jeremey was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Irene Hudson and his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Luella Sackett.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, via GoFundMe, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-jeremeys-celebration-of-life

All services are private.