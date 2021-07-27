Jennifer Renee Lane, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Renee Lane of Sharon passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, July 23, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. She was 52.

Jennifer was born December 5, 1968, in Sharon, a daughter of Allan and Cindy (Redmond) Lane.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1987 graduate of Sharon High School and a graduate of the Penn State Cosmetology School.

Jen worked as a cosmetologist at various salons throughout the area and at the Country Fair in Sharpsville. She also loved going to the Mercer Raceway where she worked as a scorer during the racing season.

Jen was an avid “fisherlady” and enjoyed kayaking, listening to music and billiards. She was very patriotic and a dear friend of the Amish community.

Surviving is her longtime partner, Joseph Subasic and her son, Haidyn Lane, both at home; her parents, Al and Cindy Lane and brother, Craig Lane and his wife, Patricia, all of Fredericksburg, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Marilyn and Frank Benic, of Hermitage and Jeff and Deb Redmond, of Greenville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends, including her fishing buddy, Sue Holt.

Jen was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Beverly Redmond and Alvin and Cynthia Lane.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the family to help with her son’s education expenses.

A celebration of Jen’s life will be held in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, with the date and time to be announced.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.