TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Louise (Beil) Hetrick, 83, of Transfer, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, in her home.

Jennifer was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on November 5, 1939, to the late Charles and Alice (Stamm) Beil.

She attended Farrell High School and graduated in 1957.

Jennifer was employed as a sales clerk for most of her career having worked at the former Zayre’s, Walmart, and ultimately retired from Giant Eagle.

She was a member of Zion’s United Church of Christ and active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Transfer Volunteer Fire Department.

Jennifer loved bowling and was active in the bowling league. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting, especially for her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. It gave her great joy to take part in her grandchildren’s activities, and pride in helping raise two of her grandchildren.

Her husband, Robert Lee Hetrick, whom she married on March 31, 1964, passed away on April 11, 2022.

She is survived by two daughters, Leah Coccaro and her husband George, Pittsburgh, and Jennifer Roberts and her husband Doug, Vallejo, California; a son, Robert Hetrick, Transfer; a sister, Becky Sanders and her husband Gary, New Hamburg, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Jennifer was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Oleta Canon.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with Jennifer’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

