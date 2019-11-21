Jennie “Dolly” Marks, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie “Dolly” Marks, 96, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Quality Life Services, Mercer, Pennsylvania.



Miss Marks was born April 23, 1923, in Farrell, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Esposito) Marks. She was a lifelong Farrell resident and a 1941 graduate of Farrell High School.

Dolly was a devout member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She dedicated her entire life to carrying on the family legacy by running its small business, a Farrell favorite, known as “Marks Grocers.” Many people in the Shenango Valley will remember the store for its “smells of Christmas past.”



Known in the neighborhood as “Miss Dolly”, she never let a stomach go hungry and had fresh fruit and candy bars for all.

Cooking and baking were her forte. She worked all day, but the smells of her kitchen permeated the store. Everyone was welcome for a cup of coffee or a meal.

A mother to all, Dolly always looked after her siblings and their children. She always made sure to make their favorite meal or dessert and was best known for her chocolate cake.



She is survived by a brother, Jerry Marks and his wife Delores, of Masury, Ohio. She, also, leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jenny was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred A. DeMark, and Theresa M. Galardo and seven brothers, Joseph, Ralph, Richard, Frank Jr., John, Adam and James Marks.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all her caregivers, and Quality Life Services and staff for their love and care that was given to Aunt Dol.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.



Per Dolly’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.