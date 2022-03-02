HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey P. Kovach, 77, of Hermitage passed away peacefully surrounded by his family early Monday morning, February 28, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Kovach was born March 12, 1944, Belleview, Illinois, a son of the late Andrew and Margaret “Peggy” (Badis) Kovach.

After graduating from Farrell High School in 1962, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

A proud veteran, Jeff was stationed throughout the country from 1962 to 1966.

For many years, Jeff worked as a general foreman at the Saw Hill Tubular plant in Wheatland, retiring in 1994.

During his younger years, he enjoyed being outdoors playing golf or caring for his lawn and garden.

An avid Cleveland sports fan, Jeff loved watching the Browns play on television and listening to the Indian games on the radio while working in the yard during the summer months.

Above all else, Jeff loved being a “Papa” to his three grandchildren.

His beloved wife of 54 years, Donna (Mercurio) Kovach, whom he married September 23, 1967, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving are two daughters, Michelle Conner (Curt), Mercer; and Monica Romito (Kevin), Katy, Texas; a son, Jeffrey P. Kovach, II, Hermitage; a sister, Patty Hephner (Mark), Canfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Bobby Lamb and Mia and Max Romito and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by two sisters, Debra Madden and Linda Kovach.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

