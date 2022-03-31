SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Musguire, 62, of Slippery Rock Township, passed away Monday evening, March 28, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Musguire was born October 1, 1959, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of Gary and Barbara (Norman) Musguire.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1978 graduate of Lawrence Co. Vo-Tech.

For more than 30 years, Jeff worked in sales and service for Gas Light Home Sales of New Castle.

Jeff was of the Methodist Faith.

He loved being outdoors cutting his grass and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed watching the History Channel on television. Most importantly, Jeff loved spending time on the “Compound” with his family.

He is survived by a daughter, Michele Farrand and three granddaughters, Ashley, Alexia and Arielle, all of Sharon; his parents, Gary and Barb Musguire; a sister, Kymberly Iorio (Martin) and their daughters, Lindsay and Heather; a sister-in-law, Jennifer Musguire and her children, Chris and Taylor, all of Slippery Rock Township and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher “Musky” Musguire.

Calling hour will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Frederick Gilbert, officiating.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.