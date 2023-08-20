HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jed E. Davis, 62, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 19, 2023, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Mr. Davis was born March 5, 1961, in Sharon, a son of the late George O. and Elizabeth M. (Carnes) Davis.

A 1979 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, he earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Jed was currently working as a Senior Consultant for Herbein and Company in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was previously employed by Dean Foods where he served as the general manager of five dairy processing facilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. During his professional career, Jed held many positions on various boards of directors throughout the Dairy Industry, most notably The Pennsylvania Association of Milk Dealers, National Ice Cream Mix Association and Manufacturer’s Association of Northwest Pennsylvania.

He also served the community with his involvement in the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, Oil City Area Chamber of Commerce, Oil City Housing Authority and Venango County United Way. He was always active and looked forward to outdoor activities, especially snowboarding, playing golf, water skiing and running. A family man above all else, Jed was a dedicated husband, loving father and devoted brother. He loved traveling with his wife and daughter to their favorite places, Ellicottville, New York and Aruba. Jed was a kind and humble man who had a unique ability to lead and incredible resolve, even under the highest amounts of pressure.

Jed was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon.

His beloved wife of nearly 32 years, Bridget (Farrington) Davis, whom he married October 26, 1991, survives at their home in Hermitage. Jed is also survived by his daughter, Logan Mae Davis of Hermitage; a sister, Linda Annette Paris (Timothy) of Alpharetta, Georgia and a brother, Tod Davis (Linda) of Hermitage.

Jed was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

