Jean Marie English, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie English, 59, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jean lived on her terms and fought with the grace and dignity that she was known and loved for. Through her dedication, passion and love for animals she was able to help rescue hundreds of cats and helped them to be adopted. Jean was a quick witted friend who leaves behind countless memories of laughter and smiles. The family is grateful for all the friends and loved ones who supported Jean in her final days.

She was born May 17, 1960, in Greenville, Pennsylvania and was preceded in death by her father, Richard G. English and her mother, Jean Ann Rhoades.

Jean was a 1978 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School, Hermitage and received her professional training and certifications from the Appraisal Institute, Chicago, Illinois.

Jean was the President of Richard G. English and Associates, Real Estate Appraisal Firm in Sharon and was a Pennsylvania Certified Appraiser along with being an SRA Designated Member of the Appraisal Institute. She worked alongside her dad, Richard English, for more than 35 years until his passing in January 2019. She was a recognized leader in her profession having served during the past 15 years in various posts as the President, Vice President and Education Committee Chair of Mahoning Valley Chapter of the Appraisal Institute. She also served on the National Leadership Development Council and testified before Congress in 2008 and 2009 to effect regulatory improvement in the aftermath of the real estate financial crisis.

Passionate about protecting all animals, especially cats, Jean was on the original board of directors for “Tails of Hope,” member of the Shenango Valley Animal Control Board and also started her cat rescue company, “Here Kitty Kitty.” She leaves behind her “kids,” Angel and Leo.

She is survived by her brothers, Richard (Farial) English and David (Rosella) English along with her late father’s wife, Susan English and step sister Tabatha (Craig) Peters. Her nephews and nieces include Alex English, Ben English, Joe English, Phillip (Deanna) Adkins, Mallory (RJ) Middleton, Marc Peters and Kara Peters along with great nephews and great nieces.

One of Jean’s final wishes was to support the animals of the Shenango Valley by working towards the construction of a new shelter. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Shenango Valley Animal Control Board Fund at the Community Foundation of Western PA & Eastern OH (7 West State St, Ste 301, Sharon, PA 16146) where they will be utilized solely for this purpose.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.