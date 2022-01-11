HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Luella Wilkinson, 81, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Nugent’s Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hermitage.

Mrs. Wilkinson was born January 25, 1940, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Francis L. Cooper and Dorothy Cooper Kimble.

She was a 1958 graduate of Hickory High School.

Jean worked many years and retired from the Erie County Blind Association, Erie, Pennsylvania, where she was an assembler in the warehouse.

Jean was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Hermitage.

She was a kindhearted person, who loved being around people, especially her family. Throughout her lifetime she fostered many children and eventually adopted two children with special needs. She also loved dogs, in particular, Boston terriers and golden retrievers. She was also a volunteer for the Humane Society of Mercer County, where she answered the phones and fostered many dogs.

Her husband, William Fernie Wilkinson, whom she married September 21, 1968, passed away March 22, 2008.

She is survived by three daughters, Susan Wilkinson of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Melony Michael and her husband, Mick, of Mercer and Sandy Wilkinson of Wicheta, Kansas; four sons, Edward Wilkinson and his wife, Wanda, of Chesnee, South Carolina, Timothy Wilkinson and his wife, Wendy, of Huntsville, Ohio and Matthew and Zachary Wilkinson, both of Hermitage; six grandchildren, Kyle Wilkinson and his wife, Kaley, Jordan Wilkinson, Renae Magargee and Tim, Bill and Bob Wilkinson; a brother, Rev. Dr. Phillip Cooper of Hermitage and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a son, William Francis “Billy” Wilkinson and a sister, Irene B. Hudson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Association for Down Syndrome, 1460 Renaissance Drive, Suite 102, Park Ridge, IL 60068.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, January 13 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with her brother, Rev. Dr. Phillip Cooper, officiating.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

