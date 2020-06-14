Jean L. Teaberry, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Teaberry of Hermitage passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her residence, with her loving husband by her side. She was 91.

Mrs. Teaberry was born October 20, 1928, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (Ricci) Sarcinella.

She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School and was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation prior to her marriage. Jean was the office manager for Alfred J. Joseph M.D. and Hermitage Internal Medicine Group in Hermitage for 40 years, retiring in 2013.

She was a longtime active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she helped with the funeral meals. She was also a volunteer at the Prince of Peace in Farrell.

Jean enjoyed cooking, reading and the time she shared with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Dominick “Dom” Teaberry, whom she married September 9, 1950; a son, Jeffrey A. Teaberry and his wife Josie, of Farrell; two granddaughters, Maura J. Walker and her husband Dale, of Slippery Rock and Corrine E. Teaberry, of Hubbard, Ohio; a great-grandson, Duke Walker; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Celeste Teaberry, of Canfield, Ohio, whom she was very close to; two step granddaughters, Jenna Russ and her husband, Chris and Natalie Schwartz and her fiancé, Ben; a step great granddaughter, Raelynn, all of Tampa, Florida; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Teaberry Krett; four sisters, Lucy Jones, Theresa Potts, Ann Chmielewski and Frances Sarcinella; a brother, Joseph G. Sarcinella.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Church Of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 in the church, with the Very Reverend Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.