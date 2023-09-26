NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Rogan, 96, of New Castle passed away early Tuesday morning, September 26, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Mrs. Rogan was born September 23, 1927, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Frank Randy and Anna (Haley) Randy Reinhard.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1945 graduate of New Castle High School and attended St. Francis School of Nursing.

A homemaker, Jean was very active in the lives of her children and the community. She volunteered much of her time at St. Joseph Parochial Grade School and St. Francis Hospital with the women’s auxiliary. Later in life, she worked in sales for Aflac Insurance.

A devout Catholic, Jean was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, New Castle, where she served as President of the Mary Martha Guild for many years, chairing spaghetti dinners, card parties, and many fundraisers.

Jean devoted her life to advocating for the unborn child and was the founder of the New Castle chapter of People Concerned for Unborn Child (PCUC). Additionally, she organized the annual March for Life bus trip to Washington D.C.; traveled to many local churches, schools, and civic centers spreading awareness and answering questions; and constantly raised money, hosted events, and donated to the Pro-Life movement.

In 1983, Jean was named the First Lady of New Castle for her endless efforts fundraising efforts and volunteer work.

Her husband of 67 years, Francis J. Rogan, whom she married October 8, 1947, preceded her in death July 7, 2014.

Jean is survived by three daughters, Patricia Medure (Frank), Marianne Peluso (Paul), and Renee Wise (Gary), all of New Castle; a son, Randy Rogan (Tina), also of New Castle; a sister, Nancy Baker, of Wilmington, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Travis Rogan (Larissa), Torin Medure, Melissa Siple (Scott), Frank Medure (Gabriella), Maria Varrati (David), Mia Mrozek (Jeremy), Trista Wise (Ryan), Shaina Trott (Andrew), Sean Lowrie, Randy Rogan, II (Kelly), and Ross Rogan (Amy); and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by two daughters, Jeanne Rogan and Beth Ann Lowrie.

Memorial donations may be directed to PCUC of Lawrence County, online at prolifenewcastle.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, New Castle.

