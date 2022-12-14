

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Evans Williams, 94, formerly of Sharon, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022.

Mrs. Williams was born on July 21, 1928, in Sharon, to the late Isabelle Gilchrist Evans and Evan Evans.

After graduating from Sharon High in 1946, Jean attended Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

She married the love of her life, Norman E. Williams, and finished college at Kent State University. She and Norm moved to Erie, Pennsylvania; the marriage was blessed with four children, Tim, Robin, Holly, and Rebecca. She later moved to Eustis, Florida, and went on to attend the University of Central Florida where she earned her master’s degree in 1984.

She loved music, water, animals, education, philanthropy, and travel. Jean moved to Georgia in 2004.

Along with her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Norm; her brother, Bill; her daughter, Robin; and her grandson, Chad.

She is survived by three children, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either, Agape Hospice, 1395 Marietta Parkway, SE, Building 700, Suite 750, Marietta, GA 30067; or a local humane society.

All services are private.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

