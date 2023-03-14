DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Thomas, 80, of Deerfield, Ohio, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away Saturday evening March 11, 2023, due to complications presented by a recent stroke.

Mrs. Thomas was born June 12, 1942, in Grove City, a daughter of the late Wendell and Virginia Buckley.

Following her graduation from Grove City High School, she completed the Registered Nursing program at Sharon General Hospital, and ultimately advanced to the position of certified nurse anesthetist (CRNA).

Her husband, William J. Thomas, Jr., preceded her in death in 2014.

Jean’s true passion in life was motherhood and caring for those around her. She devoted her life to ensuring her children received the best care and upbringing she could offer, and this devotion extended to her three grandchildren, all of whom brought great joy to her life.

Jean enjoyed antiquing and purveying over local shops and sales. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, close friends, and neighbors, all of whom she considered family.

Jean is survived by a daughter, Heather Rae Thomas, of Canton, Ohio; a son, William Thomas, III (Tammy), of Sharpsville; a twin brother, Jack Buckley (Judy), Gold River, California; three grandchildren, Welleed and Emily El-Mobascher; and William J. Thomas, IV.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio, online at epilepsycenter.org; or the Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania, online at autismnwpa.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon; and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Rd., Hermitage. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Rev. Aaron Lego, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.