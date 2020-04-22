Jean Ann (George) Wlodarski, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, for Jean Ann (George) Wlodarski of Masury, Ohio who passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in her residence with her family by her side. She was 80.

Mrs. Wlodarski was born August 12, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Thomas and Rose (Bara) George.

A 1957 graduate of New Castle High School, she completed her RN at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, New Castle, and received her bachelor of science degree in nursing and psychology from Youngstown State University. She also earned a master degree in social work from Youngstown State University and a certification in healthcare risk management from Chicago Medical School’s University of Health Sciences.

She married John Wlodarski on May 27, 1961.

A model of compassion and care, Jean dedicated her working life to caring for others for more than five decades as a nurse, teacher and risk manager for Sharon Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Hospital and Mound Park Hospital, St. Petersburg, Florida. She served her community as a member of the Brookfield Rotary Club, leading the organization as president for several terms. She was also a past president of Brookfield Schools PTA, a Brookfield football mother and part of the Brookfield Band Boosters. Jean was a parishioner at the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, and a member of St. Patrick Church, Hubbard, Ohio.

At home, Jean’s love for and involvement with her family knew no bounds: she always strived to maintain an active role in her children’s, grandchildren’s, great grandchildren’s and other family members’ lives by attending sporting events, competitions and concerts. She loved celebrating others’ triumphs and was a rock of support in times of struggle. She was unflaggingly positive, always looking for the best in others. Her family will hold onto the lessons about kindness and unconditional love she taught them through her actions and words.

She is survived by: her husband of 58 years, John Wlodarski, at home; her daughters, Juliane (Tim) DeMay, of Fowler, Ohio, Jennifer (Brian) Wallace, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Joy Squibbs, of Hubbard, Ohio, and Jody (Ron) Passen, of Dublin, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl (Nord) Wlodarski, of Hubbard, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Timmy (Julie) DeMay, Adrienne (Marc) Fritz, Holly (Alie) Ruheim, Allie (Phil) Johnson, Nicole Wallace, Kelsey Wallace, Megan (Tim) Larman, Mikey (Mariah) Squibbs, Mason Squibbs, Jonathan Wlodarski, Jake Cassidy, Lydia Cassidy and Grace Cassidy; 11 great grandchildren, Ava, Zane, Gabe, Luke, Caroline, Olivia, Leah, Anna, Joey, Aria and Mila; her siblings, Leda Urban, of Struthers, Ohio, Rosemary George and Thomas George, both of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Regina (Ron) Greenwald, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, Toni (David) McIltrot, of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Mike (Kathi) George, of Erie, Pennsylvania and Maryann George, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Patricia George, of Mars, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a son, John “Jay” Wlodarski; a daughter, Janice (Wlodarski) Cassidy; her father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Lottie (Zaborowski) Wlodarski and a brother, John George.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Rd., N. Jackson, OH 44451 (www.ourladyoflebanonshrine.com) or to the Brookfield Rotary Club, P.O. Box 152, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020. Family and friends can watch the Mass via livestream by going to www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematorory.com.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.