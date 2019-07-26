Jean A. (Miller) McCoy, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean A. (Miller) McCoy of Sharon, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 86.

Born March 23, 1933, in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Genest Alma Shannonhouse, she was a daughter of Philmore and Mary Shannonhouse.

Jeanie was a graduate of the Edward W. Bok Technical High School in Philadelphia, where she received her beautician license and moved to Farrell in 1952.

She was employed as a coil winder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation and previously worked at The Farrell Bakery. Jean’s spirit is back with the Lord, whom she feared and trusted.

She was a former member of the Community Missionary Baptist Church, under Rev. Robert E. Chavers, her brother-in-law.

“Granny” enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved to the moon and back. She also enjoyed entertaining family and friends with summer picnics in her yard at 923 Fruit Avenue and loved going fishing and traveling to her daughter’s home in North Carolina.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Valerie Shannonhouse, Vernell Shannonhouse and Flora Austin, all of Farrell; a son, Kenneth Miller, of Farrell; a stepson, Rufus A. (Rose) McCoy III, of Warren, Ohio; three grandsons, Robert, whom she raised, Rico and Jose; seven granddaughters, Cheyenne, Kenya, Erica, Nicole, Shaquala, Kendra and Jazmine; 19 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter, Wynter Cree; five sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Sims, Mrs. Vivian McCoy, Mrs. Vera Green, Mrs. Frank Bruce and Mrs. Henry Bruce; a son-in-law, Mr. Alphonso Miller and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; several sisters; two brothers; her husband, Rufus A. McCoy, II, who passed away July 30, 2000; two sons, Keith Miller and Elmer Miller, Jr.; a grandson, Sterling “Stew” Austin; a son-in-law, Rueben Austin; a nephew, Barry Green and a great-great-nephew, Khalil “Champ” Hopson.

Calling hour will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, until the time of service, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Family will also receive friends at 923 Fruit Avenue, Farrell.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the funeral home, with Elder Donald Campbell, officiating.

Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

