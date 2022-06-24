HERMITAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay Fazzone, 49, of Hermitage passed away with family at his side Thursday afternoon, June 23, 2022, following post-surgical complications due to colon cancer.

Jay was born July 19, 1972, in Willoughby, Ohio, a son of John “Jack” and Sharon (Bayens) Fazzone.

A 1990 graduate of Lake Catholic High School, he later completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration, graduating from Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio. While at Baldwin Wallace, he excelled as a member of the Varsity Football and Baseball Teams.

Jay was currently serving as the Director of Global Surgical Education for BD -Surgical Solutions and Products, Warwick, RI. He loved the opportunity his career gave him to travel the world and create relationships with colleagues, surgeons and educators. Jay was previously employed as a sales manager by ADP in Cleveland, Ohio.

A devout Catholic, Jay was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon. He was previously a member of Blessed Sacrament, Howland, Ohio, where he had served on Parish Council.

He had just celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Traci Valentino, whom he married June 7, 1997. She survives at home in Hermitage.

Jay served as a longtime board member for the Hermitage Little League Association and had also volunteered as a coach for 15 years. In 2006, he was honored by the Shenango Valley YMCA and was the recipient of their Volunteer of the Year Award.

An avid golfer, Jay was a diehard Cleveland Sports Fan and loved serving as “Commissioner” of his neighborhood’s Fantasy Football League. Jay always looked forward to unwinding and spending time with his dog, Leo.

His greatest passion in life was supporting his son, Joey, in all his endeavors – athletically, academically, and personally.

In addition to his wife, Jay is survived by his son, Joey Fazzone, Hermitage; his parents, Jack and Sharon Fazzone, Mentor, Ohio; two brothers, Scott Fazzone (Kris Dargai), Avon Lake, Ohio and Tony Fazzone (Ethan Jurrus), Mentor, Ohio; his mother-in-law, Stephanie Valentino, Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Lisa Newmeyer (Ed), Hermitage; three nieces, Allie Newmeyer, Megan Geisel (Billy), and Kara Fazzone; two nephews, Gary Newmeyer and Dominic Fazzone; and two great-nephews, Will and Byron Geisel.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Valentino.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Hermitage Little League Association, P.O Box 1166, Hermitage, PA 16148; or the Shenango Valley YMCA, 925 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

In lieu of a traditional funeral luncheon, the Fazzone and Valentino families would like to extend an invitation to all to please join them in celebrating the graduation of his son, Joey and continuing to celebrate Jay’s life on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Ballroom of Avalon at Buhl Park, 1030 Forker Blvd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

