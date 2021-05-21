Jay Edward Sherman, Sr., New Castle, PA

May 20, 2021

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jay Edward Sherman, Sr., 79, of New Castle passed away Thursday afternoon, May 20, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Sherman was born March 16, 1942, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Homer Sherman, Sr. and Hazel (Lucas) Sherman.

He was a 1960 graduate of Neshannock High School.

Following graduation, Jay enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1960 to 1964, and was honorably discharged as a Yeoman 3rd Class.

He was employed by CSX Railroad and worked as both a conductor and a brakeman for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2003.

Jay was a member of the Elks, B.P.O.E. 69, and the VWF, Post 315, both New Castle.

He had a lifelong passion for drag racing and a deep appreciation for classic sports cars. Jay also loved spending time with his dog, Winston.

He is survived by a son, Jay E. (Christine) Sherman, Jr., New Castle; a brother, Homer Sherman, Jr., North Homestead, Ohio; two grandchildren, Joshua and Alyssa Sherman; his former spouse, Lynn (Daniel) Sherman-Gerber and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Sherman.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

