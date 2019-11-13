Jason Owen Pence, Stoneboro, PA

STONEBORO, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Owen Pence, 49, of Stoneboro, passed away following a brief illness on Monday, November 11, 2019, in UMPC Passavant-McCandless Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Jason was born August 7, 1970, in Grove City, a son of Edward and Nancy (Bodien) Pence.

He was a 1989 graduate of Lakeview High School.

Jason attended vocational school, where he studied the machining trade. He was employed as a machinist at General Electric, Grove City plant for 28 years.

He left no doubt why everyone referred to him as “Uncle Jay.” Jason was an amazing uncle and more like a father to his nieces and nephews. He made sure to spend as much time with them as possible and taught his nephews how to work on their vehicles.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. He introduced the outdoors to his nephews, teaching them everything he knows, instilling a passion in them for hunting and fishing. He also loved to go to his fishing camp in Canada.

He was a fan of nascar and football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jason was kind, generous and had a sensitive side. He was also a phenomenal cook and grilled the best steaks.

He is survived by his parents of Stoneboro; a brother, Tab Pence and his wife Shelley, of Sandy Lake and seven nieces and nephews, Jessica King, Brittany (Scott) Zacherl, Dalton Pence and his fiancé Jessica Ziegler, Courtney King, Dylan Pence, Hunter King and Cameron Pence.

Jason was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Russell and Ada Pence and his maternal grandparents, William and Ruth Bodien.

He was an amazing son who was very loved and will be unbelievably missed but never forgotten, “FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.”

In keeping with Jason’s wishes there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.