NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Monroe Norris also known as “Blu” and “Blu Jay”, 42 of New Castle, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022.

Jason was born February 21, 1981, in New Castle, a son of Stephen Norris and Elaine Derry.

He was a graduate of Whetstone High School, Columbus, Ohio.

He worked as a warehouse worker for McLane in Concord, North Carolina.

Jason was loved by many, he was known for making people laugh and for his bubbling energy. He had a love for fishing but his true passion was writing and music.

In addition to his mother, Jason is survived by a daughter, La’Sonia Norris; a son, Caden Narley; a sister, Alexis Thompson and four brothers, Christopher Stalczynski, Josiah Thompson, Aaron Thompson and Stephen Norris.

Jason was preceded in death by his father.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held immediately following in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Oak Park Cemetery.

