HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janna Frankovich, 86, of Hermitage passed away Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Mrs. Frankovich was born June 4, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of John Charles “Jack” and Anna Mary (Miller) Drake.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1954.

For over 20 years, Janna worked as a medical claims secretary at the office of Dr. Vincent Ciambotti D.O., Sharpsville.

She was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Janna was also a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 126, and the Italian Home, both Farrell.

She was a gentle, kind, patient, and gracious spirit who was viewed as a mother figure by many, especially those who had lost their own mother. She was a very spiritual person and prayed continuously for all. Above all, Janna loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband of 65 years, Frank Paul Frankovich, whom she married August 31, 1957, survives at home.

Janna is also survived by a son, Kevin Frankovich (Laura Milich); a daughter, Paula Scott (David), Wilmington, North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Christina Marie and Kendall Anthony Scott, both of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Janna was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions may be made to Allegheny Health Network, Home Health Hospice Division, 500 Commonwealth Drive, 1st Floor, Warrendale, PA 15086; the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA, 16148: or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday January 12, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday January 13, 2023 in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.