SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janis M. Demchak, 61, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania.

Ms. Demchak was born November 15, 1960, in Erie, P ennsylvania, a daughter of the late Paul Demchak and Joann (Trejchel) Demchak.

She was a graduate of Academy High School in Erie, P ennsylvania.

Jan was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, serving as a lecturer for the weekly readings.

As a young girl, Jan loved working on the family farm in Northeast, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed cross-stitching, watching movies, especially Disney movies and collecting deer figurines. Jan delighted in cooking and baking, sharing her recipes with others. Jan loved spending time with her family and particularly her nieces and nephew.

Jan is survived by two sisters, Christine (Brent) Beck, Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Lorraine (Francis) DelMonaco, Sharpsville; two brothers, Randy Paul Demchak, Travelers Rest, South Carolina and Len Demchak, Bradenton, Florida; five nieces, Heather (Beck) Whitford, Lauren (Beck) Helmkamp, Haylee, Autumn and Faith DelMonaco; and a nephew, Eric Beck.

In keeping with Jan’s wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.