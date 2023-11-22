NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janie Wesner, 34, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly of natural causes late Monday evening, November 20, 2023.

Janie was born October 16, 1989, in New Castle, a daughter of John and Samantha (McMunn) Wesner.

A lifelong resident, Janie graduated from New Castle High School in 2008 and received her Nurse’s Aide Certification through Quality of Life Services(QLS).

Janie was working as a Nurse’s Aide at Quality of Life’s New Castle location.

She had a talent for crafting and loved crocheting gnomes and animals.

Above all else, Janie was a devoted mother to her beloved son, Jackson William Wesner, and cherished every moment she spent with him.

In addition to her son, Janie is survived by her parents, John and Samantha Wesner, of New Castle; two brothers, Johnny and Daniel Wesner, also of New Castle; and her paternal grandmother, Leona Gudyk, of Bessemer.

Janie was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Kenneth Reed Wesner; and maternal grandparents, William and Catherine McMunn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family, online at: https:/Janie Wesner Memorial Fund/

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 27, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A celebration of Janie’s life will be held immediately following at 4:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Smith, officiating.

