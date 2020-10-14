Janice Schnall, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice “Jan” Schnall, 72, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

Mrs. Schnall was born September 26, 1948, in Axtell, Kansas, a daughter of the late Clifford and Lynnea (Palm) Winquist.

She was a graduate of Axtell High School and earned both a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Library Science from Emporia (KS) State University. She later earned a Master of Business Administration Degree from Youngstown State University.

Jan married her husband, Saul, on August 24, 1970 at Riverside Church in Manhattan, New York where Saul grew up. They moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1971 where Saul went to medical school. While Saul pursued his degree, Jan worked at the Cleveland Public Library and the Cleveland Illuminating Company. They moved to the Youngstown area in 1976.

From then through her retirement in 2008, Jan was employed at Youngstown State University’s Maag Library for over 20 years, with some years off to raise her sons. Both a dedicated mother and a hard worker, Jan was active in the Liberty Schools PTA and held several leadership positions at the library.

Jan was raised in a Swedish farm community in Axtell, Kansas and attended Salem Lutheran Church. She loved to sing and was in several church choirs over the years. She was most recently a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church, Liberty.

Jan was a caring woman, a loyal friend and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed road trips, spending time with family, reading, walking, word-search puzzles and playing piano. Brilliant and curious, she researched and discussed many topics.

Jan is survived by her husband, Saul Jerome Schnall, two sons, two grandchildren and two siblings. Her son, Jeremy and his wife, Tracy Monique and their son, Sebastian are of Miami, Florida. Her son, Jeffrey and his wife, Emily and their son, Vaughn are of Columbus, Ohio. Her sister, Linda Mulcahy and her husband, Joseph, are of Pittsford, New York and her brother, David Winquist is of Axtell, Kansas.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Samuel Schnall.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be directed to Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchhill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH, 44505 or Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2590 Navajo Road, Axtell, KS 66427

Funeral service is private.

Calling hours will be Noon – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

