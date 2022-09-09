NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Ruth Altman, 85, of New Castle, passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022, in Orchard Manor, Grove City.

Mrs. Altman was born July 28, 1937, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Charles William “Bill” Owrey and Geraldine “Deanie” (McCann) Owrey.

She was a 1955 graduate of New Castle High School, and later in life at the age of 63, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of graduating from college by earning an associate’s degree from Richland Community College of Decatur, Illinois.

For many years, Janice worked as a teacher’s aide at Walmo School in Neshannock Twp. Later in life, she was employed as a secretary at Richland Community College of Decatur, Illinois.

Janice loved to try new things. An exceptional seamstress, she loved to design and create prom dresses and wedding dresses for her daughters, granddaughters and others. She also made Halloween costumes for many family members and friends. Her artistic gifts extended into all forms of crafting, especially: painting, drawing, quilting, basket weaving, cross stitching, and cake decorating. Janice shared her talents with family and friends by making baby quilts and stitching Christmas stockings for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Additionally, she enjoyed working on puzzles, reading mystery novels and camping, especially at Whitehall Camp.

A member of New Castle First Church of God, she loved attending church and teaching the youth of the church at their Sunday School.

Janice loved to share her knowledge and life experiences with the younger generations. She passed on her many talents and interests to her children and grandchildren. Janice enjoyed life.

Janice is survived by three daughters, Margie Myers (Paul), of Bradford Woods, Pennsylvania, Kathy Ziler (John), of Royal Oak, Michigan, Celeste Bonanni, of Niles, Ohio; two sons, Donald Altman, Jr. and partner, Diana Hauss, of Liberty, Missouri and Lee Altman (Kim), of Van Buren, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, Carol Flaute (Keith), Lisa Silvis (Stew), Thalia Lewallen (Jake), Kyla Shaffer (Jake), Shaylee Backus (John), Asher Altman, Andrew Altman, Lexi Roddy (Devin) and Dominic Bonanni; and seven great-grandchildren, Carter Flaute, Mira Flaute, Aurora Silvis, Emmie Lewallen, Eislee Altman Shaffer, Colsen Shaffer and Becket Shaffer.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Altman; and a brother, George Owrey.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

In keeping with her wishes, a private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

