Janice Marie Rankin, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Marie Rankin, 72, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, in her home.

Janice was born March 25, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Harry and Mabel (McWhirter) Kimble. She was a 1966 graduate of Sharon High School.

Janice was a former employee of CCL Container, Hermitage.

She loved socializing and being with her friends, especially enjoying a beer around a campfire. Janice also enjoyed going camping.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherri First and her husband, Todd; a son, James Rankin and his wife, Lisa, all of Masury; two grandchildren, Brittany Emery, of Tennessee and James Rankin, of Youngstown, Ohio; a great-grandchild, Kai Rankin; a sister, Pamela Leuzinger and her husband, Robert, of Florida.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her former husband, Louis V. Rankin; a daughter, Melissa Lemieux; a sister, Eleanor Stone; two brothers, Leroy and Norman Kimble.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

