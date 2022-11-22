SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Barkley, 77, of Sharon, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Ms. Barkley was born on October 10, 1945, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Ivan and Nellie (Zagger) Culina.

She was a 1963 graduate of Farrell High School.

A devoted homemaker, she also drove school bus for Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools and Farrell School District.

Janice was an active member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

She was also a member of the Croatian Home, Farrell, Slovenian Home, Sharon and the Slovenian National Benefit Society (SNPJ).

She always looked forward to performing with the veseljaci group at the local clubs and events.

She is survived by two sons, Keith Barkley and Corey Barkley and his wife, Christina, all of Sharon; six grandchildren, Alexis, Brian, Anthony, Christopher, Victoria, Daniel and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemarie Culina and Marion Pearson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of St. Anthony’s Church, officiating.

Interment will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.