Janice D’Onofrio, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice D’Onofrio, 74, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Janice was born July 5, 1946, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Stephen and Theresa (Derego) Kuti.

She was a 1963 graduate of Hickory High School.

She was employed nearly 35 years, as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Janice loved to unwind at her family camp in the mountains. Above all, she cherished the time she was able to spend with her granddaughter.

She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca D’Onofrio of West Middlesex; a son, Augustus “Gus” D’Onofrio of Parma, Ohio; a granddaughter, Isabella D’Onofrio and a sister, Thelma Hildebrand of Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon Region Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Janice’s family would like to thank the staff of Sharon Regional Medical Center and Sharon Regional Hospice for the exceptional care given to their mother.

In keeping with Janice’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

