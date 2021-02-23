Janice C. Fisher, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice C. Fisher, 92, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, in Nugents CCRC, Hermitage.

Mrs. Fisher was born October 18, 1928, in Buhl Christian Hospital, Sharon, a daughter of the late Edward and Julia C. (Kraft) Zimmer, Sr.

Janice was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

Her husband of 63 years and three months, Charles T. Fisher, whom she married December 2, 1950 in St. Joseph’s Church, passed away February 22, 2014.

She was an avid bowler and was in several card clubs. She and her husband enjoyed going to casinos, visiting the ocean and taking their children camping.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Wolfgang and her husband, William, of Point of Rocks, Maryland; two sons, Edward W. Fisher and his wife, Cathleen, of Transfer and Timothy C. Fisher and his wife, Rosette, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janice was preceded in death by a brother, Edward N. Zimmer, Jr. and his wife, Ada Lou; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Fisher and a brother-in-law, Ralph Fisher.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, PA 16146; or the American Heart Association, at www.heart.org.

All services are private.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



