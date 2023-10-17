NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Rae Slaughter, 91, formerly of New Castle, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Gulf Coast Medical Center, Naples, Florida.

Mrs. Slaughter was born August 17, 1932, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Sara Jane (Brown) Mullet.

She graduated from Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and later earned a bachelor’s degree from Grove City College.

A homemaker, Janet dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home. She was a peaceful and powerful woman.

Janet was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Copley, Ohio, and attended Cornerstone United Methodist Church while in Naples, Florida.

Earlier in her life, she was very active in Girl Scouts of America and loved being outdoors camping, hiking, and canoeing. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with her family and completing puzzles.

Janet is survived by her husband, Howard Slaughter; three children, Holly Slaughter, Marc Slaughter, and Robert Slaughter (Maryjane); six grandchildren, Marci Slaughter, David Slaughter, Joel Slaughter, Andrew Marthaller (Brooke), Paige Slaughter, and Kylee Marie Slaughter.

Calling hour will be from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Dennis Mullet, officiating.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.