Janet R. Fort, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet R. Fort, 74, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville.

Ms. Fort was born November 13, 1945, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Frank and Mildred (Papdanko) Mikulin. She was a proud alumnus of Farrell High School, class of 1963 and served on the reunion committee. Later, she earned her associate degree from Youngstown State University.

She was employed as a medical insurance coordinator for Parkside Orthopedics and retired from Dr. Piston’s office, both in Hermitage.

She had an extremely active social life. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She would often meet up with her friends to go shopping or have lunch. In her youth, Janet played the prim, in the Sloga Tamburitzans.

Janet also enjoyed cross-stitching, ceramics, painting and crafts.

She is survived by two daughters, Gina (Shane) Beesley, of Farrell and Julie Kampsen, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three sons, Paul (Tracy) Paoletta, Hermitage, Donald (Karin) Paoletta, of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Vincent (Yong Hui) Paoletta, of Virginia; eight grandchildren, Sarah, Lauren, Natalie, Cynthia, Celina, Sabella, Anthony and Carmandi; a sister, Kathie (Dan) Antos, of Warren, Pennsylvania and a brother, Robert “Buzz” Mikulin, of Denver, Colorado.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Louis Paoletta, Jr. and a sister, Patricia Mikulin.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society at www.Cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service Monday, January 13, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor of Grace Chapel Community Church, officiating.