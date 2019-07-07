Janet “Mickey” Mellott, Sharon, Pennsylvania – Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Janet “Mickey” Mellott, 93, of Sharon passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 5, 2019, in Clepper Manor.

Mrs. Mellott was born August 25, 1925, in Stonerstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lillian (Fockler) Reffner.

She was raised and educated in Saxton, Pennsylvania and later moved to the Shenango Valley after meeting her husband, Howard T. Mellott. The two were married July 27, 1946 and together enjoyed they enjoyed nearly 61 years of marriage prior to his passing on July 6, 2007.

Primarily a homemaker, Mickey also worked in the snack bar of the former Treasure Island Department Store, Hermitage, for 22 years.

Mickey was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, where she volunteered in the nursery for many years.

She enjoyed canning vegetables, making hook rugs and completing word search puzzles. With her family always being top priority, Mickey loved spending time watching and caring for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters, Loretta (Tom) Johnson, Mercer, Rose Mary (Tom) Morris, West Middlesex and Laurie (Kevin) Mulhall, Magnolia, Texas; two sons, Howard T. Mellott, Jr., Lackawannock Township and Martin D. (Pamela) Mellott, Hermitage. Also surviving are her 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mickey was preceded in death a daughter, Tracy Mellott; an infant granddaughter, Teresa Mellott; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Mellott and a son-in-law, John Gongloff.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8 in the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Rosa, officiating.

Interment will be held at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.