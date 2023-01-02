SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Ryan, 74, of Transfer passed away early Saturday morning, December 31, 2022, in UPMC Greenville Hospital.

Mrs. Ryan was born December 20, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Zorzi) Lucas.

She was a 1967 graduate of Sharon High School.

She also graduated from Theil College, Greenville, earning a bachelor of science degree in 1971.

A medical technician and phlebotomist, Janet began her career at Sharon Regional Hospital, later working for the American Red Cross and ultimately retired from UPMC Greenville Medical Center where she had worked for 15 years.

Janet was a member of the Church of Notre Dame and also volunteered with the Notre Dame Girl Scout Troop, both in Hermitage.

A loving wife, caring mother and devoted grandmother, Janet dedicated her life to her family. An avid reader, she also enjoyed spending time outdoors playing golf and camping.

Her husband of 50 years, Regis L. Ryan, whom she married February 27, 1972, survives at home in Transfer. Janet is also survived by a daughter, Rebecca Scott (James), Transfer; a son, Regis M. Ryan, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a brother, David Lucas (Marla), Phoenix, Arizona and four grandchildren, Lucas Scott, Logan Scott, Haley Scott and Regis P. Ryan.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, with the Very Reverend Richard Allen officiating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.