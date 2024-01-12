MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Powell, 82, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2024, in O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury.

Ms. Powell was born on May 7, 1941, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Thomas and Vivian (Wright) McClish.

She was a 1959 graduate of Brookfield High School and studied education at Cedarville (Ohio) College.

Janet was employed as a health and physical education teacher at Mathews Local School District, Vienna and later Howland Christian School. While teaching at both schools, she mentored countless youth as a coach for basketball, softball and volleyball. She completed her teaching career and retired from Sharon Christian Academy.

Janet was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, Hermitage, where she assisted as a Sunday School Teacher.

An avid sports fan, she particularly liked professional wrestling, and football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. She also loved the drink Pepsi and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Ripley, Masury; two grandchildren, Alice Crawford and her husband Lane, New Mexico, and Derek Ripley, Masury; two great-grandchildren, twins Adellynn and Kaetlynn Crawford; a sister, Lois Hietz and her husband Kenneth, Perkasie, Pennsylvania; and a brother, Allen McClish and his wife Elaine, Indiana.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

