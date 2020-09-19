Janet L. (Hooks) Klingensmith, New Castle, PA



NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. (Hooks) Klingensmith, 67, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Klingensmith was born November 18, 1952, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Roy and Mildred (Levins) Hooks.

Janet married John E. Klingensmith in October of 1971 and he preceded her in death June 25, 2002.

She is survived by two daughters, Shannon Hooks and Jonnie Marie Klingensmith; three sons, Mike Klingensmith, Chad Klingensmith, and Brett Klingensmith; two sisters, Middy (Tom) Klingensmith and Linda Hooks; three brothers, Jim (Phyllis) Hooks, John (Paula) Hooks, and Jeff (Nancy) Hooks; 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by a son, Frankie Klingensmith and six brothers, Gary, Terry (Debbie), Perry, Bill, Bud and Joe Hooks.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

