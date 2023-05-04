HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet B. Mucroski, 90, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday morning, May 4, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

She was born on January 11, 1933.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, at www.ALZ.org

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Curt Gordon, pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

