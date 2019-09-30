Janet Ann Nelsen, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Ann Nelsen, 81, of New Castle passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 27, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Ms. Nelson was born January 28, 1938, in New Castle, a daughter of Maurice and Mildred (Conn) Nelson. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1956.

Janet was employed by the State of Pennsylvania as an in-take clerk at the unemployment office in New Castle and later in the same capacity at the Beaver Falls location. Previously, she worked for Johnson Bronze in New Castle.

Janet was a member of St. Mary Church, Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

An avid bowler, she also enjoyed spending time at Challenges on Aging and taking bus trips to the casino. Janet loved to travel and always looked forward to her high school class reunions.

She is survived by four cousins, Patricia Turner, of Colorado; Sally Turner, of California; Mark (Jill) Hanna and Kevin (Lorraine) Hanna, all of New Castle.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday, October 3, 2019 in St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle.

Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the church, with Rev. Victor J. Molka, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.