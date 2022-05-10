JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jane E. Musial, 90, of Jefferson Township, passed away Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, in her daughter’s home, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Musial was born June 5, 1931, in Farrell, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Dengel) Mueller. She soon after became a loving older sister to the late Rose Moats.

Jane went on to marry the late Edward Henry Musial on May 24, 1952 and lived a life full of love and Bingo with Henry for 61 years. Jane and Henry were blessed with two loving children, a son, Kenneth Robert Musial and a daughter, Barbara Ann Charsar.

Jane spent her years as a homemaker, an avid Bingo player and a Las Vegas enthusiast. Her favorite pastimes were traveling the country by car, daily Bingo and, later in life, puzzling. The only joy greater than the thrill of yelling “Bingo” was her grandchildren, Ryan Matthew and Brittany Ann Charsar. In her later years, Jane became a beloved member of the Greenville Senior Center and enjoyed playing Bingo there.

Jane is survived and sorely missed by her children, Ken Musial and Barb Charsar and her daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Musial, who were fortunate enough to care for Jane in her final years. Her memory lives on in her grandchildren, Ryan and Brittany Charsar and Brittany’s fiancé, Alec McGinley.

Donations can be made in Jane’s memory to Greenville Senior Center, 45 Alan Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. All services are private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

