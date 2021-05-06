Jane Ellyn Melnick, Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Ellyn Melnick, 74, of Sharon passed away Sunday evening, May 2, 2020, in Clapper Mannor CCRC.



Jane was born January 25, 1947, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late John O. and Lois J. (Parsons) Melnick. She was raised in Beaver County (PA) and later graduated from Western Beaver High School in 1964.

Jane retired from AT&T, New Castle, where she had worked as a relay operator for the hearing impaired for 12 years.



She was of the Christian faith.



An avid reader in her younger years, Jane also loved taking walks through Buhl Park, vacationing, and working outdoors in her flower garden. She also enjoyed cooking, crocheting afghans, watching shows on her falt-screen television and spending time with family, friends and her pets.

Jane will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by a daughter, Lori Vezzani, Sharon, Pennsylvania; a brother, John Paul Melnick (Alan Winters), Mission Hills, California; a sister-in-law, Leslie Melnick, Mohave Valley, Arizona; family friends, Brenda (Sam) Scott, Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Marg Lewis and Don Graham, both of New Castle and two nephews, John Brady Melnick and his daughter, Julia; Michael (Lizzet) Brewer, and their sons, Michael, Jr., Mason, Matteo and Max.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by a brother, Ron C. Melnick; and a nephew, Travis Melnick.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, online at www.ALZ.org.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., in Beaver Cemetery and Mausoleum, 351 Buffalo St., Beaver, Pennsylania.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Beaver Cemetery and Mausoleum, Beaver, Pennsylania.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

