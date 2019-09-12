Jane E. Panin, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jane E. Panin, 58, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Jane was born August 22, 1961, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Ralph and Donna (Spangler) Black.

She was a 1979 graduate of Hickory High School.

Prior to her husband joining the military and becoming a homemaker, Jane was employed at Joy Cone Company, Hermitage.

Jane was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She volunteered at many events for handicap children and looked forward to working and taking her son to the “Fun in the Sun” camp in Hermitage.

Jane loved being in the outdoors; especially camping and fishing. She played softball for three years while her husband was stationed in the Philippines.

She is survived by her husband, Mark J. Panin, Sr., whom she married February 10, 1982, in Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sharon; a daughter, Jacquelyn E. Panin of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Bryanna, Brayden and Jackson Black; two sisters, Diane Porterfield and her husband, Jerry, of Daytona Beach, Florida and Donna McConnell and her husband, Wayne, of Hermitage and a brother, Ralph Black and his wife, Lisa, of Sharpsville.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by a son, Mark J. Panin, Jr. and a brother-in-law, Robert Kelly.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Arc of Mercer County, 850 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Friday, September 13 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 13 in the funeral home following visitation.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

