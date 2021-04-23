Jane Carol Stickle, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Carol Stickle, 84, of New Castle passed away Thursday evening, April 22, 2021, in the Haven Convalescent Home.

Mrs. Stickle was born September 23, 1936, in New Castle, a daughter of George F. and Teresa (Dougherty) Lowers.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1954.

A homemaker, Jane was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church.

Her beloved husband of 51 years, Thomas Edward Stickle, whom she married November 7, 1959, preceded her in death June 15, 2011.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane E. Berkebile; and Denise M. Slagle; four granddaughters, Brianne and Melanie Berkebile, and Ronalyn and Stacey Slagle, all of New Castle and two nieces, Lisa and Renee Stickle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by an infant daughter Teresa Ann Stickle; a brother, John E. Lowers and his wife Betty; a sister, Sister Rebecca, a nun with the order of St. Joseph’s, Baden, Pennsylvania and a son-in-law, Ron Slagle.

In keeping with her wishes, calling hours will be held privately.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

