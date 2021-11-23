James William “Waxy” Mulligan Cave, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James William “Waxy” Mulligan Cave of Sharon passed away peacefully at noon Saturday, November 20, 2021, in UPMC Hospital, Farrell, with his loving family by his side, following a brief illness. He was 92.

Mr. Cave was born May 31, 1929, in Sharon, the oldest child of the late Daniel Mulligan Cave and Anna (Clayton) Cave.

He attended Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Army in Guam.

Mr. Cave had numerous jobs growing up, including waxing cars, which is where he got his name “Waxy.”

He married the love of his life, the former Margaret “Peggy” Ann Pryts, on May 1, 1959. She passed away on Christmas Day in 2019.

Waxy was a bartender for a short period of time before owning and operating Jim’s Towne Café, at the corner of Stambaugh Ave. and Division St. in Sharon, from 1969 until 1975. He then worked as a crane man at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corp. for 10 years and ultimately retired from the City of Sharon as its Code Officer.

Waxy was a former member of the Church of the Sacred Heart in Sharon, where he served as an altar boy, and a current member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

An avid golfer, Waxy was one of the top linksman in the area for many years and recorded 6 holes-in-one during his lifetime. He began his appreciation for golf as a caddie and later belonged to many golf leagues, including the prestigious Penn-Ohio league, which consisted of the area’s best golfers. He won many golf tournaments and events over the years and was best known for his short game, which was phenomenal. He also held the course record at Borland Golf Course in New Wilmington for a period of time.

Waxy was well known throughout the community and was an active member of numerous social clubs, including the Sharon Carpo-Russ Club where he was past president of its athletic club.

He enjoyed spending the “night on the town” with his wife Peggy and was a man who liked action.

Waxy was the patriarch of his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, whom he adored. His presence here on earth will be missed immensely by his family and numerous friends. May he rest in peace.

Surviving are: two daughters, Connie Cave, at home and Nancy Luce (Brian), of Sharpsville; two sons, James Cave, of Hermitage and John Cave (Vikki Gruitza), of Sharon; four loving grandchildren, Jennifer Luce (Greg Allen), Matthew Luce, James Cave (Jeffery Cook) and Sarah Novak (John Novak) and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Waxy was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Tate; and three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Dick Cave.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or in memory of his wife, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr., Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage, with military honors rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and Farrell VFW honor guard.