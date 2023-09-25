HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James W. English, 82, of Hermitage died early Monday morning, September 25, 2023, in Embassy Healthcare, Hermitage.

Mr. English was born July 9, 1941, in Sharon, a son of the late James P. and Kathryn A. (McCullough) English.

A 1959 graduate of Sharon High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1963.

For 31 years, Jim was employed by Wonder Bread-Hostess Cake working as a salesman and supervisor. During retirement, he ran the graphics department of Erme’s Distributing, Hermitage.

Jim enjoyed telling a good story and being among his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

His wife of 58 years, Mary Anne (Bartholomew) English, whom he married February 27, 1965, survives at their home in Hermitage.

Jim is also survived by a son, Michael K. English, and his wife, Penny, Zelienople, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Maureen Kilgore, Hermitage; two grandchildren, Lily and Elizabeth English, both of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; and two brothers, Jack English and his wife, Betty, Fort Myers, Florida, and Charlie English, Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Scott Kilgore; and a brother-in-law, James Bartholomew.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Medical Equipment Recycling Program (MERP), 707 Sharon New Castle Rd., Farrell, PA 16121; or the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service.