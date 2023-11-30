HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Vincenzo DelFratte, 92 of Hermitage, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in Greenbriar Healthcare Center, Boardman, Ohio.

Mr. DelFratte was born on April 22, 1931, in Sharpsville, a son of the late Guiseppe “Joseph” and Silvia (DiAngilis) DelFratte.

He attended Sharpsville School District prior to being drafted into the U.S. Navy. Upon completion of his naval training, he was discharged for service in the U.S. Army. He served overseas in the Korean War in the 44th Engineering Construction Battalion.

Upon his honorable discharge, James enlisted in the Army Reserves and worked at the former Shenango Inc., Sharpsville. At Shenango Inc., he held several positions over his 40 years of employment, most notably as a crane and tow motor operator and was a certified fire police and practical firefighter. During his 40 years of service, he experienced a brief lay-off and worked in the maintenance departments of Buhl Park, Hermitage. In his younger years, he worked for the railroad.

James loved the outdoors and animals. He enjoyed watching birds and deer, taking care of his yard and fishing with his brother, Albert. James also had a natural ability to cook, where he was given the nickname “Jimmy-A.” In his later years, he found a passion for talking on CB Radio and aspired to begin “This is God’s Golden Promise Station” with the hand name “White Eagle.” James expressed his artistic abilities in drawing and refinishing woodwork.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, the former Patricia A. Young, whom he married on October 6, 1956. Together they shared countless memories and a love for polka music and dancing. Also surviving is a daughter, Terri L. Nuel, Sharpsville; a son, David B. DelFratte and his wife, Gina, of Sharon; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a son, James M. DelFratte; three sisters, Antoinette Dalbo, Mary Peto and Lena Lisi and six brothers, August, Albert, Guy, Rocco, Joseph and infant Gaetano DelFratte.

He will be forever missed by all who loved him and will remain forever in our hearts.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 3 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Lego, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.