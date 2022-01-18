HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Vernille, 88, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Farrell, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, January 16, 2022, in Nugents CCRC.

Mr. Vernille was born July 7, 1933, in Ronco, Pennsylvania, the last of 10 children to the late Peter and Mary (Zobili) Vernille.

He was a 1951 graduate of Farrell High School, where he was a stand-out on the varsity football team. He was offered an athletic scholarship to the University of Cincinnati, where he attended following graduation.

A proud veteran, Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era from 1953 to 1955, and was stationed in Germany as part of the Medical Corps.

For 39 years, he was employed at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell finishing plant, retiring as a shop clerk in 1992. He also began working part-time for the Joy Cone Co., Hermitage, in 1968, becoming full time in 1992. Jim retired from Joy Cone as a parts clerk in 2011, following 42 years of employment.

Jim was a member of the Church of Notre, Hermitage; and formerly a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

An avid football fan, Jim also enjoyed trips to the casino, and he and his wife, Eileen, always looked forward to getting together with friends for their monthly card club. Following retirement, he enjoyed the weekly Friday morning breakfast with his classmates from Farrell.

His wife, the former Eileen Cardamon, whom he married June 6, 1958, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving are three sons, Peter Vernille, of Hermitage; Robert Vernille (David Thomson), Palm Springs, California; Vincent Vernille, also of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Candance Vernille, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Vinnie and Antanina Vernille, both of Brookfield, Ohio and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, James Vernille; a daughter, Veronica Vernille; a granddaughter, Shawna Marie Vernille. He was also preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon; and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday January 20, 2022 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage.

The family kindly asks that those in attendance please wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing recommendations.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, in the church, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Full military honors will be rendered immediately following Mass.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.