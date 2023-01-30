NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. Munno, 77, of Niles, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Hospice of the Valley, Poland, Ohio.

Mr. Munno was born February 6, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Samuel A. and Laura M. (Aulizia) Munno, and was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Warren. During high school, James excelled in many sports and broke numerous school records in basketball, football and baseball.

After graduation, James began his career at Delphi-Packard Electric, Warren, where he worked as a General Foreman for the next 35 years, until his retirement in 2002.

James was a devout Christian throughout his entire life. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and watching sports on T.V., especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and horse races. Above all, he loved his family, especially helping to take care of his son Vincent, and bragging about his grandchildren.

He is survived by a daughter Julie Mullen (Jimmy), New Castle, Pennsylvania; a son Vincent J. Munno, Niles, Ohio; two brothers, Patrick Munno, Warren, Ohio; and Samuel Munno (JoAnn), Niles, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Morgan Spivey (Jake), and Samantha Bandy (David).

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Caesar Munno.

The family asks if anyone would like to mail condolences to please send them to Vincent J. Munno, c/o Mary McNeil.

Per James’ wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.