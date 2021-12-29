SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James S. Lewis passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Shell Point Retirement Community, Fort Myers, Florida. He was 94.

He was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Scott W. Lewis and Laura (Herriott) Lewis.

He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Hazen, September 3, 1948, in the First Presbyterian Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. She predeceased him December 17, 2014. Their marriage was a life-long love affair. They spent seventy wonderful years together and enjoyed extensive travel in the U.S., Canada and Europe. These travels often included their daughter Nancy and her family.

Nancy held a special place in her Dad’s heart. He was extremely fond of granddaughters Lauren and Sarah and great-granddaughters, Ila Rose, Magnolia Ann and Adelaide Louise.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and Allegheny College, where he earned recognition in Economics.

He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.

Upon graduation from college, he entered the United States Steel Corporation management training program, where he held various positions in systems analysis, cost analysis and industrial engineering. In mid-career, he earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago. Soon after his retirement from active business management, he earned the designation of Certified Financial Planner (CFP) from the College for Financial Planning, Denver. At this time, he held a full securities license issued by the Securities Exchange Commission. In retirement, he wrote and published a book entitled, “Seeking Inner Peace and Financial Freedom, Stepping-Stones in a Chaotic World.” He earned a Doctorate in Business Administration from Taft University at the age of 92.

He retired in 1987 after serving 14 years as President of Valley Mould & Iron Company, with operations in Hubbard, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio and Chicago, Illinois. A part of this time he also served as Vice-President of Microdot, the parent company. The Mahoning Valley Management Association honored him in 1984 as Manager of the Year. His previous employment included Weil-McLain Company, Michigan City, Indiana, where he served as Vice President of Manufacturing, with plants in Michigan City, Indiana and Erie, Pennsylvania. He served as Plant Manager for Crane Company, New Castle, Pennsylvania. He worked 11 years for Shenango, Inc., Pittsburgh, where he served in various staff and management positions, including Chief Industrial Engineer, Manager of Industrial Relations, Manager of Information Systems and Plant Superintendent.

He was a lifelong active church member, and at various times served as deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher. Upon his retirement, he served the church as volunteer business manager. His family and his church took top priority in his life. He was a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Boardman, Ohio. He was subsequently a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, Fort Myers, Florida.

He was active in community affairs. He served on several boards, including Dollar Savings and Trust Company and the advisory board for its successor, National City Bank, N.E. He also served on the board of trustees for Allegheny College, American Iron and Steel Institute, Goodwill Industries, United Way Community Corporation, Chamber of Commerce and Boy Scouts of America. He served on the advisory board of the Society for the Blind and Disabled and was a past president of the Industrial Information Institute. In the year 2001, Allegheny College awarded him the Blue Citation Award in recognition of his service to the College.

He was a former business member of the Youngstown Country Club, Youngstown Club and Duquesne Club, Pittsburgh.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during the period of 1946 and 1947.

Surviving are his daughter, Nancy (Lewis) Schmidt and her husband Thomas Schmidt, Sanibel, Florida; his granddaughters, Dr. Lauren (Schmidt) Colbert and her husband Nathan Colbert, of Houston, Texas and Sarah Schmidt, of Houston, Texas; Surviving are his great-granddaughters, Ila Rose Colbert, Magnolia Ann Colbert and Adelaide Louise Colbert, Houston, Texas; He is survived by a sister, Shirley (Lewis) Minner, of Ashland, Ohio and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Scott W. Lewis and Laura (Herriott) Lewis; his wife, Mary Lou (Hazen) Lewis; an infant sister, Mary Carol; a sister, Alta Mae (Lewis) Rademacher; brothers, Scott W. Lewis, Jr. and Dr. Gerald E. Lewis.

If you so desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Dr., Boardman, Ohio 44512 or to Chapel by the Sea, 11580 Chapin Lane, Box 188, Captiva, FL 33924.

There will be no calling hours.

A private family memorial service will be held at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.