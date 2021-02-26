James S. Butala, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James S. Butala, 95, of Hermitage passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday morning, February 26, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Butala was born March 26, 1925, in Sharon, a son of the late Stephen J. and Maria (Robinson) Butala.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharon Schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army.

A WWII veteran, James was stationed in India and worked alongside the Army Core of Engineers to construct “Lebo Road,” now known as Stilwell Rd. in honor of U.S. Army General J. Stilwell.

James retired in 1984 from GATX, Masury, where he worked as a burner for many years. He previously worked in the same capacity for the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Greenville Steel Car, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

James was of the Methodist Faith, and was a member of the former Wheatland Methodist Church.

He was also a member of American Legion Post 432, Wheatland.

An avid bowler, James enjoyed participating in the GATX league at Hickory Bowl, Hermitage.

He also loved spending time outdoors working in his vegetable garden and canning in the fall.

James is survived by a daughter, Judy Giovanelli, Hermitage; a son, Stephen (Marianne) Butala, Farrell; four grandchildren, Robin (Chuck) Haun, Jennifer Butala, Heather (Mike) Gold, and Ray (Kelly) Giovanelli; and seven great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Jackson, Liam, Logan, Derek, Ethan, and Parker.

His wife of 65 years, Edythe (Stafford) Butala, whom he married June 24, 1946, preceded him in death March 5, 2012.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Smith; a son-in-law, Ray Giovanelli; a grandson, Bryan Giovanelli; and a granddaughter, Lisa Rosa.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, all services will be held privately.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of James S. Butala, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.