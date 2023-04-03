SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Richard “Jim” Lightner, Sr., 46 of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in his home.

Jim was born on October 12, 1976, in Grove City, a son of the late Richard Harry and Rebecca Jane (Reeher) Lightner and attended Shenango High School.

Previously, he worked at Burger King.

He loved tinkering and working on electronics. An avid Steelers, Jim also enjoyed hanging out with his friends and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Christine Marie Mikulski, whom he married on October 3, 1998; three daughters, Kayla Lightner of Sharon, Tierra Lightner of Sharpsville and Danyelle Jones of New Castle; a son, Franky Mikulski of Hermitage; six grandchildren, Michael, Chase, Aiden, Felix, Iver and Kade; three sisters, Melissa Kay Bowser and her husband, Joseph, of Grove City, Michelle Barr and her husband, Reed, of Delaware and Courtney Donaldson and her husband, Bucky, of Arizona and a brother, Vern Lightner and his fiancée, Michelle, of Sligo, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, James Richard Lightner.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

