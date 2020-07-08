James Paul Golubich, Farrell, PA

James Paul Golubich, 90, lifelong resident of Farrell and a loving husband and father, passed away July 4, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Golubich was born November 20, 1929, in Farrell, to the late Peter and Ann (Berkovich) Golubich.

He was a 1947 graduate of Farrell High School, where he was a two-year letterman in football and basketball.

After graduation, he worked for the former Klein’s Dairy as a home delivery milkman for one year before enlisting in the US Navy in 1948. Upon completing basic training, he attended the Class A Optical School (navigation instruments) in Washington, D.C. While attending the school, he was selected to march in the inaugural parade of President Harry Truman.

His next assignment was aboard the USS Nereus (submarine tender) in San Diego, California. Here he was recruited to play football for Submarine Pacific. He played left end alongside numerous players who went on to play professionally. Jim at 175 lbs. was the only starting lineman under 200 lbs. He attributed his success to his high school coach Anthony Paulekas, who was a perfectionist on basic skills in blocking. Jim was also a starter on his ship’s basketball and softball teams.

Upon his discharge in 1950, he worked for Sharon Steel Corp. and Packard Electric before returning to Klein’s Dairy and then transferred to Deneen’s Dairy as a driver-salesman in 1951.

Jim met the love of his life, Patricia O’Korn, in 1951 and after a two-year courtship they married on May 30, 1953. In July of 1953, he was recalled to active duty and was assigned to the USS Fulton in New London, Connecticut, in the optical shop. While assigned to the Fulton, he was a starter on the basketball and softball teams. However, the highlight of this tour was the assignment to assist in installing the periscope on the USS Nautilus, the first atomic submarine. He was discharged in July 1955 with a rank of Optician 2nd Class.

On August 13, 1955, Jim and Pat had their only child, James, who is now a retired educator in Seattle, Washington. Shortly thereafter, they purchased a house in a close-knit Farrell neighborhood, which has been the family residence ever since.

Upon Jim’s discharge in 1955, he returned to his job of being a home delivery milkman for Brookfield Dairy.

He enrolled at the then Youngstown College (now Youngstown State University) in 1955 and attended night classes until graduating in 1963 with a B.S. in Education with a dual certification in elementary and secondary education.

Jim started his career in education in 1963 at Hubbard, Ohio where he taught 5th grade for three years and then 7th and 8th grades for four years before leaving to start his career as an administrator.

While at Hubbard, he enrolled in graduate school at Westminster College where he received a Master’s degree in education in 1965 with certification as an elementary and secondary principal, as well as local superintendent. While at Hubbard, he was an assistant coach in football, basketball, and track at both the junior high and senior high levels. In addition to teaching and coaching in Hubbard, he served as summer school principal and coordinator of adult basic education as well as coordinator of the driver training program. He also coached Farrell Little League and Junior Varsity baseball when his son was participating and was active as a volunteer for the Mercer County Special Olympics.

After leaving Hubbard, Jim became principal at Grand Valley Elementary School in Orwell, Ohio for one year, principal at Chardon Middle School for six years and finished his career as principal at Neal Middle School and Currie Elementary School in the Matthews School District. He also was a member of nine professional education organizations, and played a valuable mentorship role in his son’s entry into a public education career.

Jim was an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for all of his adult life and he dearly loved the church, its parishioners and especially the leadership of Father Matt Ruyechan. He was one of the original lectors selected by the church and also served as president of the Holy Name Society, church council, president of the St. Anthony’s School Board and member of the church’s school building committee. He especially enjoyed working at the St. Anthony fish fries during Lent, and has watched with pride as this tradition has enjoyed increasing success over the years. In addition to his church involvement, Jim was a member of the American Croatian Club, Slovenian Home, Croatian Fraternal Union, Italian Home, Slovene National Benefit Society, 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and Farrell Alumni Association. He was elected to the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame in 2007 as part of the second class of inductees. After retiring from education in 1987 he was employed by Midstates Fundraising for 20 years as a sales representative and later held the same position at Money and Motivation Fundraising.

In his spare time, he enjoyed his yard and garden work, golfing, dancing, traveling and especially boating and waterskiing. As a young family, summer vacations always included Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. Upon retirement, Jim and Pat traveled in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean islands, Croatia, Slovenia, and took numerous cruises. Jim and Pat spent winter months in Florida for many years until just recently when health issues prevented extended travel. Above all, however, Jim cherished every minute spent with family and friends, and knew no bounds when it came to supporting and caring for his loved ones. In fact, he also acquired a reputation for coming to the aid of friends and strangers alike whenever such a situation presented itself. Everyone who knew Jim delighted in his quick wit and self-deprecating sense of humor.

Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Pat Golubich, of Farrell; his son, James Golubich, of Seattle, Washington; and a number of cousins and their families spread across the country. They and scores of friends and acquaintances, will miss him very much, but will also be thankful that such a kind and selfless man had been a part of their lives.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church at 804 Idaho St., Sharon, PA, 16146, or to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL, 60601 (act.alz.org)

Due to the public safety concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public memorial service at this time.

Interment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.