James P. “Jamie” Kassi, Union Township, PA



UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James P. “Jamie” Kassi, 46, of Union Township passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, October 1, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following a brief illness.

Mr. Kassi was born March 13, 1974, in New Castle, a son of Robert and Frances (Budai) Kassi. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Union High School in 1992.

Jamie graduated from the Jameson Memorial School of Nursing, earning his registered nurse (RN) certification. He also attended Carlow University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

For many years, Jamie worked as a RN at St. Frances Hospital, which later became Jameson South, in New Castle. More recently, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Deptment of Health, where he worked as a Home Health Instructor.

Jamie was a member of the former Wesley United Methodist Church, New Castle.

He loved to spend time with his friends and family, especially hanging out with his “kids.” He always looked forward to hosting summer gatherings on his back porch or in the “hot tub” room. Jamie also loved spending time with his three dogs, Tuukka, Lemikki and Koivu.

He is survived by three sons, Austin (Brittany) Kassi, of Union Township; Christian (Haylee) Kassi, of Shenango Township and Brett Kassi, of Union Township; his father and step-mother, Robert (Carole) Kassi, of Estero, Florida; his mother, Frances Kassi, of Eastbrook; his lifelong friend and former spouse, Crystal Kassi, of Union Township; a brother, Robert E. Kassi, III, of New Castle; a former sister-in-law and lifelong best friend, Michelle Kassi, of New Castle; a step-sister, Bonnie (Mark) Maxie, of Ponce Inlet, Florida; a granddaughter, Chloe Kassi; a nephew, Kyle Kassi; a niece, Maddie Kassi; a lifelong best friend, Steve Brunswick, of New Castle and many aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished lifelong friends.

Jamie was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert E. Kassi, II.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 in Washington Union Alliance Church, 2119 W. Washington St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the church, with Pastor Landon Stuart, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

